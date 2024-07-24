iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.91

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 53898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

