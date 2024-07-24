J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 485.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.