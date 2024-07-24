Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Jacobs Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years. Jacobs Solutions has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to earn $8.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $151.27 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

