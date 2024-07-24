Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 199.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 510,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,852,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 1,540,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.30%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

