Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,969,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,613. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 260,780 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 21.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

