Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 3.4%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.45. 3,302,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,483,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

