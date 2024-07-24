JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $115.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,016. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.64. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

