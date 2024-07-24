Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 885,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,898,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 11.3 %

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

