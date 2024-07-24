Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. 165,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.66. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 89.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

