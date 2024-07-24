Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kamada in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.88 on Friday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $337.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

