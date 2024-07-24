Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NYSE K traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. 794,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

