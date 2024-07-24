Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 290,546 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $53,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. 1,103,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,849. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.57.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

