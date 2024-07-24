Kingswood (LON:KWG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15). Approximately 15,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 38,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.88 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42.

About Kingswood

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.