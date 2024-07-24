KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.87 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KREF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

