KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.87 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.
KREF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
