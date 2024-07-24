Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $37.68 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,202,723 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

