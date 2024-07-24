Komodo Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00045966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,206,807 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

