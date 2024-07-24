KRYZA Exchange Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,098.47 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 0% against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $59.99 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00759727 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

