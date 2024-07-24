Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

In other news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

