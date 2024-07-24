Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.12

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 3147863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Down 28.2 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $56,699,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $42,518,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.