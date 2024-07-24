Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $59.12

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 3147863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW
Lamb Weston Stock Down 28.2 %
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $56,699,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $42,518,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.