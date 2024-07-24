Leerink Partnrs Upgrades Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) to “Strong-Buy”

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $18.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $646.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $21,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Celcuity during the first quarter worth about $3,545,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

