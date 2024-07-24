Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $19.75

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $19.00. Li Auto shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 922,598 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 1,707.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

