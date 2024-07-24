Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.71

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 8434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

