Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Tops $125.25 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $125.25 million and approximately $28.23 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.55347383 USD and is down -5.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $25,927,185.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

