Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 195.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,833,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875,688 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,166,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,775 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,625,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 439,009 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 13,798,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,194. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.