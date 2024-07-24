Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $487.00 to $540.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.64.

NYSE:LMT traded up $13.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,232. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $515.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

