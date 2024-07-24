Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Logitech International Trading Down 2.9 %

LOGI stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

