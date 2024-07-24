LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.73 and a 200-day moving average of $262.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.