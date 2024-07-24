Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 10,788,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 32,103,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

LCID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after purchasing an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,438,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 732,463 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

