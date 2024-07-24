Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $196,909.49 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,874.37 or 0.99913764 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00075404 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000444 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $220,124.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

