Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.21%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

