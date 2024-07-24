Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $11.24-11.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.240-11.930 EPS.

Medpace Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $24.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.21. 1,116,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,244. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

