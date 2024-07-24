Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Lowered to $430.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $469.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.14.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded up $25.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.42. The stock had a trading volume of 687,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.65. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.91% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,042,000 after buying an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,572,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

