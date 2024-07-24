Medpace’s (MEDP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEDP. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $429.71.

Shares of MEDP traded up $25.70 on Tuesday, reaching $383.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,728. Medpace has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.29 and a 200-day moving average of $381.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

