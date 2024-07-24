Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $951,556.47 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005976 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

