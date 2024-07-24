MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. 1,376,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,271. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.89. MetLife has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

