MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 213,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 223,090 shares.The stock last traded at $14.48 and had previously closed at $15.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFIC shares. Compass Point cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the second quarter worth about $578,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

