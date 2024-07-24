Mina (MINA) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $585.47 million and $29.76 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,175,611,488 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,706,387 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,175,476,162.8400393 with 1,135,395,359.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54938345 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $242,078,946.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

