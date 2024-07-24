Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.500- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.55.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

MOH traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,073. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.