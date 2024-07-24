Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.59

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.59 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.15), with a volume of 1716153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,573.50 ($20.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.99) target price on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($21.34) to GBX 1,700 ($21.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,611.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,540.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,464.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.98) per share, for a total transaction of £77,250 ($99,909.47). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.39) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($387.74). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,039 shares of company stock worth $7,784,551 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

