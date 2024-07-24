Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $2,145,476.40 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.19, for a total transaction of $2,010,475.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,416 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.43, for a total transaction of $1,767,134.88.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $58.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $787.88. 787,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $716.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $362,477,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after buying an additional 97,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

