Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires £22,400 in Stock

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($28,970.51).

Mony Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:MONY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.87). 728,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 228.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.07. Mony Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 207.60 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49.

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.82) target price on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

