Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.

Shares of MCO opened at $451.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.07 and a 200 day moving average of $398.11. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $458.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

