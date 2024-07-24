Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $11.00-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.400 EPS.
Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of MCO opened at $451.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.07 and a 200 day moving average of $398.11. The company has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $458.24.
Moody’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Moody’s
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
