Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 11.9 %

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

WEBTOON Entertainment stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $25.66.

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

