Morgan Stanley Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $271.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.8 %

NXPI stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.47. 1,489,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

