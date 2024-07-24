Murray International (LON:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $171.75

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.75 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.25), with a volume of 956749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.28).
Murray International Stock Down 1.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.21 and a beta of 0.79.
About Murray International
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
