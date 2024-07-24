Murray International (LON:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $171.75

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 171.75 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.25), with a volume of 956749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.28).

Murray International Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,198.21 and a beta of 0.79.

About Murray International

(Get Free Report)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.