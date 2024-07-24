Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $126.45 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,839.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00555417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00110569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00036144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.00243501 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00046499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00067481 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

