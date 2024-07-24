National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT)

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mattr in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mattr’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mattr from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Mattr Stock Performance
