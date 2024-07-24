NB Private Equity Partners Declares Dividend of $0.47 (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NBPE stock opened at GBX 1,708 ($22.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,617 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,622.70. NB Private Equity Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.94 ($18.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,722 ($22.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £789.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3,669.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.77) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($25,963.53). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

