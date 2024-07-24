NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 345,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $47,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

