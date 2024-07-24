NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

NTES has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NTES

NetEase Trading Down 0.1 %

NTES stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in NetEase by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NetEase by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.